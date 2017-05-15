Angry Mom Goes Off on Kobe and Scottie Pippen for Curving Her Son in Viral Video

This particular mom, however, isn't a fan of either NBA legend.

Over the weekend, footage surfaced of this livid mom blasting Bryant and Pippen for allegedly dissing her son and not wanting to meet the young baller at a hotel.

According to reports, her son had attended a basketball camp in Atlanta over the weekend and tried to meet the hoop legends at their hotel, which he was also staying at. They apparently didn't want to be bothered and denied that attempt.

Well, that was enough for his angry mom, who spoke to her son and learned of the alleged situation, to go off on Bryant and Pippen in a profanity-laced message.

"Scottie Pippen ... you hook-nose, ugly, corny motherf*****!" she yells to the NBA Hall of Famer in this viral video. "That's why your wife is cheating on you, b****!"

And she had some ether for the Black Mamba, too.

"And Kobe, I know your corny ass ain't trying to be funny. You married a motherf****** hooker, b****," she continued. "You're lucky I liked you for a very long f****** time, but p**** you lost me. How dare you treat these little kids like that."