Antonio Cromartie's Wife Is Pregnant With His 14th Child

This is more amazing than any interception that Antonio Cromartie pulled off on the football field. That's because the NFL free-agent cornerback and his wife are expecting their sixth child despite the fact that Cromartie had a vasectomy in 2011. This also marks the 33-year-old Cromartie's 14th child.

Cro's wife, Terricka Cromartie, took to her Instagram account yesterday to share the unbelievable news.

Terricka ended that IG post with the hashtags #BowWowChallenge #OrNah, leading some to believe that it was just a joke. But she cleared any doubts with a follow-up post this afternoon.

And this isn't the first time that Cromartie impregnated his wife following his vasectomy. On Mother's Day last year, he and Terricka welcomed twins into the world. We guess that 11 years of playing football in the NFL didn't affect Cro's potency at all. Neither did a vasectomy for that matter. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff