The Beautiful Gesture J.R. Smith Made for All NICU Moms in the Same Hospital as His Daughter Will Leave You in Tears

J.R. Smith's miracle baby, Dakota, continues to make strides after being born roughly five months premature in January.
In the process of treating Dakota, Cleveland Clinic's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has become a village of strength and support for the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard and his wife, Shirley.
That could explain why J.R. felt compelled to gift all the NICU moms with beautiful arrangements of flowers for Mother's Day in a grand gesture, which made him an even bigger superstar in his wife's eyes.
Last week, the Smiths treated doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic to these charm bracelets on what was supposed to be baby Dakota's due date, before she was born five months early.
So much love to the Smiths for this. And continued prayers to Dakota, who crossed the six-pound mark earlier this month.
(Photo: Rocky Widner/Getty Images)
