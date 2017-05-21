Here's Why One Report Says Aaron Hernandez Begged Prison Officials For A Transfer

Newly unearthed prison letters reportedly written by Aaron Hernandez have been located and in them, the former New England Patriots tight end begs for a cell transfer.

He supposedly asked prison officials if he could “celly up” with a fellow inmate he referred to as his brother, according to the Boston Globe. That person was someone he knew far prior to being sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

“I’m trying to start my life bid where I’m going to end up in the long run for the long run which is P2,” Hernandez penned to Inner Perimeter Security staff. “So, please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with (redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that’s FACT, not bulls**t. He’s my heart and like a real brother to me that’s why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him.”

Officials have authenticated the letters however the man Hernandez wanted to share a cell with was redacted.

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide on April 19 and there has been a lot of speculation since as to why he hung himself in his cell. His Ex-fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, told Dr. Phil that rumors that Hernandez was gay or bisexual are “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”