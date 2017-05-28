LaMelo Ball Is Getting Roasted After Shooting Air Balls During A 55 Point Loss

It’s already hard being a high profile basketball player before you hit college. However, when you’re LaVar Ball’s son, it’s even more difficult because all the smack’s been talked, even if it wasn’t by you.

Even great players have a rough game, and that’s what happened to LaMelo Ball recently. A “highlight” tape surfaced on Twitter yesterday (May 27), uh, showcasing a game in which LaMelo struggled. Bigly. The first shot you see is an air ball and the rest isn’t much better.

When your 2k MyPlayer is a 55 but shooters shoot pic.twitter.com/Y0naJdDxJM — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) May 28, 2017

If that wasn’t enough, the 15-year-old Ball’s AAU team got blasted by the Compton Magic in a 52-point route. Even though the Magic are an AAU powerhouse, it’s still rough to see a great player struggle. Halftime also gave us video of LaVar addressing his team, which was getting blown out, even at that point. He tried to calm everyone down and lift their spirits. "This ain’t nothing but entertainment," he said. "You want to know what I’m going to do when I get out of here? I’m going to get a burger, lay down and take a nap.’’

LaVar Ball addresses his AAU team, the Big Ballers, at halftime of a 109-57 loss to the Compton Magic Saturday in Orange, Calif. pic.twitter.com/cQ0bWmfe2b — Josh Peter (@joshlpeter11) May 28, 2017

Social media was pretty ruthless. “When your 2k MyPlayer is a 55 but shooters shoot,” someone tweeted. “Lamelo Ball may be the most overrated prospect iv ever seen. Horrible shot iq, can't play defense and makes 0 attempt to play any help,” another wrote. Check out some of the Twitter slander below.

Written by Paul Meara