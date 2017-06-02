Fabolous Posted an IG of His Son With Blake Griffin and Hilariously Wrote 'Johan and His Real Dad'

Anybody who follows Fabolous on Instagram knows the MC has jokes.

The Brooklyn-bred rapper dragged Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin into his latest IG punchline...and it's too funny. Earlier today, Fab posted an IG of his son, Johan, with Griffin in Los Angeles, including the hilarious caption, "Johan & his real dad."

Real tears! We can't front, there is an uncanny resemblance between Johan and Griffin. You be the judge, though.