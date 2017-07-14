Serena Williams Names All the Reasons Why She Loves Andy Murray and Why Other Athletes Should Too

Earlier this week, Andy Murray repped for Venus and Serena Williams by shutting down a reporter's casual sexism and reminding him that his Wimbledon opponent, Sam Querrey , was only the first "male player" to reach a major semifinal since 2009, suggesting that the Williams sisters had most notably accomplished the same before him.

Well, Serena heard Murray loud and clear and that's why the tennis GOAT is letting it be known that she loves the British tennis star — a sentiment that Williams says should be shared by all female athletes.

"There really shouldn't be a female athlete that is not totally supportive of Andy Murray," Williams told ESPN.

And the pregnant Serena says the reasons that she loves Murray extend well past him coming to the defense of her and Venus time and time again.

"He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, for forever. He does it again," she continued. "That's who he is, that's one thing that we love about him. He has such a wonderful mother, who's been such a strong figure in his life. He's done so much for us on our tour, so we love Andy. We love Andy Murray."

We love him, too. Well before this week, Murray has defended the Williams sisters, once even correcting a reporter who told him that he's the "first person to ever win two Olympic gold medals" in tennis with this classy clapback: "Well, I think Venus and Serena won four each."

#FACTS. Continue being you, Mr. Murray. Serena and the rest of us love you, man.

