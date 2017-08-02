Tristan Thompson's Baby Son, Prince, Is Just Too Adorable

Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers came up well short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past June, but the power forward's son is definitely winning the championship of cuteness this summer.

These adorable pictures of Tristan's son, Prince , surfaced on Instagram and they are just too cute for words.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Aww! How handsome is this baby boy?

Does baby Prince look more like his NBA baller daddy or his model mom, Jordan Craig?

Despite Tristan and his baby mama no longer together, with the Cavs' forward dating Khloe Kardashian, they are blessed to have lil Prince in their lives. And they definitely have a future heartbreaker on their hands.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.