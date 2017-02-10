How Do You Feel About Denzel Washington's Message?

We live in a world where we can't walk without our cellphones, we digest information faster than ever before and we create more around our opinions than facts.
Well, Denzel Washington wants to challenge us to put down our phones and experience life. For years, our communities have been experiencing an overload of information with access to phones, then internet, then cellphones, Google and Twitter. When does it all become too much? What are the long term effects of taking in all this information?
(Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)
Denzel Washington questions the effects of information overload, the ever-changing landscape of using technology and opinion-based "news."
