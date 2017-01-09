Kirk Franklin Premieres Lyric Video for "My World Needs You"

Kirk Franklin returns with a lyric video for "My World Needs You," a song that features rousing vocals from Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann. In the compelling visual, we see how easy it is to get caught up in being "petty," but when we open our eyes to the world, we can see that a greater love is needed. The powerful song can be found on his Losing My Religion album HERE & at RevelationRadio.com.