'The New Edition Story' and 'MADIBA' Are EMMY Bound

Earlier this year, BET brought us two series that not only were well put together, but had fans buzzing all over social media. Now The New Edition Story and MADIBA are being considered for nominations in the same category: Outstanding Limited Series.



In addition, breakout stars Woody McClain and Bryshere Y. Gray are being considered to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series noms. The entire cast are being reviewed to earn noms for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.



MABIDA is up to be considered for a number of top nominations as well.



Scroll down for the full list of considerations. Jolt your memory and watch both series in full by clicking on the images below.