Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and many others. Sign in with your TV provider (it's included with your TV subscription)

Madiba Full Episode: Part 3: Brains Not Blood and A New World Mandela is finally released from prison but his liberation does not come without cost as he is unable to reconcile his marriage. With the country in a state of contention, Mandela is the only man who can unify a divided nation.