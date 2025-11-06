Texans Rule Out C.J. Stroud After Suffering a Concussion

C.J. Stroud will be sidelined for the next game.

According to CBS Sports , Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Stroud will be sidelined for their Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to the concussion suffered in Week 9.

"Where we are right now with the concussion protocol, I do not see C.J. playing this week," Ryans said.

Ryans also expressed his confidence in Stroud’s replacement, Davis Miles.

"Davis is a super, super smart guy, sharp guy. Just seeing how he operates in the huddle," Ryans continued. "Now it's about post-snap. Post-snap, can we go through, can we make the proper reads, can we get to the right spot with the football, and can we just execute?

"Davis doesn't have to do too much. We just all have to do our jobs. Nobody has to step up and do anything different,” he added.

In the second quarter of last week’s game, Stroud exited after his head hit the turf as a result of a hit he endured while sliding. Immediately, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.