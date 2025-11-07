Antonio Brown Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge After Miami Shooting

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to ESPN, the incident happened in May as Brown was leaving a celebrity boxing event in which he was allegedly attacked by several men.

“Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega said Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He was flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is being held pending extradition to Miami, Vega said,” ESPN reports.

At the time of this report it was unclear how long Brown had been in Dubai or why he was taken to New Jersey. Brown has made several social media post about the May incident claiming that he was merely defending himself from an attack.

“According to an arrest warrant detailing the May 16 shooting, Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after the boxing match and firing two shots at a man he had been in a fistfight with earlier. The man, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators one of the bullets grazed his neck,” ESPN reports.

Brown was detained after the shots were fired, and video posted to social media appears to show Brown involved in a fight. Gunshots can be heard after the altercation. Police released Brown after a few hours in custody and Brown took to social media to explain his side of the incident.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," he wrote on his X account. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

A second-degree attempted murder charge carries as much as 15-years in prison and a $10,000 fine.