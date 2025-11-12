Shedeur Sanders Gives Cleveland Mom the Keys to a Fresh Start

When the spotlight shines on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders , it’s usually because of what he does on the field. This week, he shifted the focus entirely by giving a car to a single mom in the Cleveland area whose vehicle had broken down – forcing her to walk or rideshare to manage her day-to-day.

Partnering with Drive Point Auto Group , Sanders selected the mother, Torri Wright, after hearing her story. Sanders then arranged the car, handled registration and surprised her at the dealership. Sanders personally called the woman to inform her that she had been selected. In a widely shared video , Sanders smiled as he told her: “We just want to help you out.” The mother, holding back tears, said she’d been relying on walking and catching an Uber while juggling work and kids.

Turns out that Torri didn’t even know that she was in the running to be selected for a new car as her daughter, Justice, is the one who entered her mom in the contest. Justice wrote about how hard it’s been for her mother without a car and how hard she works to take care of the family, Fox 8 reports.

Sanders met the family at a Kia dealership and Torri could have her choice between a black Hyundai Elantra or a Blue Kia K-4 and she chose the Hyundai.

This isn’t the first time that Sanders has used his celebrity to help the community in Cleveland. On June 23, a fire engulfed the Rainbow Terrace Apartments. It took some 60 firefighters from 22 surrounding companies to put the fire out. More than 40 families lost their homes and five people were injured. “Cordale Sheffield, 30, died from burn injuries after he rushed back into a burning apartment to rescue his stepchildren, News 5 Cleveland reports.

"Since June 23rd, everyone has been not themselves," said Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr. "The whole community was crying and now we’re mourning the loss of Cordale Sheffield, who was a hero who went in and saved two of his step-children from burning in the fire explosion."

After learning of the fire through social media, Sanders planned a day of fun dubbed “The Garden Valley Fun Fest,” an event that brought free food and drinks, music, dancing, games and more.

"When everything transpired, I was out of town, so I was like, 'Nah, the first thing I do when I get back is definitely come to the community,'" Sanders said. "This is just off an Instagram DM. I didn't really know about the situation; someone told me. I was like 'Dang that's crazy,' and I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring the family atmosphere back."