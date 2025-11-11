Jazzy Davidson Is That Girl – and She’s Making Sure USC Keeps Winning

When USC tipped off the 2025-2026 season ranked No.18 in the country, the question wasn’t whether the Trojans had talent – it was whether they could find themselves without Juju Watkins .

Watkins, last season’s National Player of the Year , is sidelined this year while rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The injury cast a shadow over the new season, just as it did during last year’s March run when the Trojans still managed to reach the Elite Eight.

Now with Watkins out and WNBA lottery picks Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall gone, along with key transfers Avery Howell (Washington) and Kayleigh Heckel (UConn) – the Trojans were expected to take a step back.

But Jazzy Davidson clearly didn’t get that memo.

That statement boosted USC from No. 18 to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 , proving the Trojans can compete even without their superstar.

“For anyone who doesn’t know her yet, once the ball tips for the 2025–26 season, everyone will,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said during Big Ten media days.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class isn’t just filling a void – she’s redefining what USC looks like post-Watkins. A four-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year and gold medalist with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, she brings international pedigree and natural leadership.

Davidson’s story hits deeper than sports. It’s about how young Black women rise when the spotlight shifts – how they lead, shine and build on the legacies of those who came before. She represents a new generation of Black women athletes who are confident and unapologetically themselves. Her rise is proof that the team is in good hands.