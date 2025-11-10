JuJu Watkins Joins Angel Reese, Caleb Williams, and Aaliyah Boston in a New Era of Black Athlete Ownership 

Juju Watkins has never waited her turn. She makes her own.

The USC sophomore and women’s basketball phenom just became the first college athlete to invest in a professional women’s team, joining the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League’s Boston Legacy FC. Her move puts her alongside a rising generation of young Black athletes redefining what power, influence and legacy look like.

"Boston Legacy FC is creating a space for women to achieve, lead, and inspire others at the highest level," Watkins said . "I'm proud to be part of the movement pushing women's sports forward."

Watkins joins an impressive group of Black athlete-owners making waves in professional soccer. Angel Reese became part of the ownership group for DC Power Football Club, a new women’s soccer team in Washington, D.C. that will compete in the USL Super League.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and current Chicago Bears quarterback, is an investor in the NWSL’s Bay FC. Aaliyah Boston, WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever, is also part of the Boston Legacy FC’s ownership group - now joined by Watkins.

Watkins, 20, adds a historic layer to that list. Still in college and rehabbing a torn ACL, she’s already moving into ownership - an unprecedented step that marks how NIL rights have empowered athletes to expand beyond endorsements into long-term equity.

The timing couldn’t be better. Women’s sports are experiencing explosive growth in attendance, media coverage and investment. By joining that momentum early, Watkins isn’t just betting on herself – she’s betting on the future of women’s sports, diversity and economic empowerment.

Her decision resonates especially within the Black community, where conversations around generational wealth and representation in sports ownership have gained new urgency. For decades, Black athletes dominated play on the field but rarely had seats at the ownership table. Watkins’ step into investment signals a shift - one that redefines what leadership looks like for young, ambitious athletes of color.