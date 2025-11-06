Tennessee Cuts Ruby Whitehorn Following Second Arrest

Ruby Whitehorn, a senior guard of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers Women’s basketball team, has been dismissed from the squad.

According to The Athletic , Whitehorn was arrested at 4:31 a.m. on Oct. 30 for possession of marijuana. The arrest occurred a few hours after she poured in 18 points in Tennessee’s 148-48 exhibition win over Columbus State.

Coach Kim Caldwell said it “was her responsibility to protect the program’s high standards.”

“In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”

Taking to Instagram, Whitehorn apologized for her actions saying she “failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents and for that I apologize.”

“As most of you know, this has not been my best year,” Ruby Whitehorn wrote. “I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure. To my coaches & teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court.

“I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents and for that I apologize. To the Lady Vol community and fans your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally.”

This latest incident marks Whitehorn’s second arrest in less than a year. Over the summer, she was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault stemming from a dispute outside a woman’s residence. Officers accuse Whitehorn of kicking in a front door and a bedroom door. Whitehorn told police that she was attempting to retrieve her property, alleging “the woman took her passport and phone before locking the door,” The Athletic reports.

Eventually, Whitehorn was suspended and reinstated in September after she pleaded guilty to “two misdemeanors in exchange for judicial diversion.”