Zion Williamson Suffers Hamstring Strain, Will Be Reevaluated In 7-10 Days

Zion Williamson will be sidelined with another injury.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the star forward was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. His latest injury will keep him out of action for at least seven to 10 days before he is evaluated.

Regarded as one of the most spectacular young players in the league, Williamson leads the Pelicans in scoring 22.8 points per game, rebounding 6.8, and assists 4.6, but he has missed time in each of the last four seasons due to hamstring issues.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pelicans head coach Willie Green took several questions from the media about his job security after the team's slow start.

“When you take these positions, this is what comes with it,” Green said. “There is no way around that,” Green continued. “If the team doesn’t do well or doesn’t start the way you want it to, I’m up front and center.”

Green went on to say that “turning the page” on the team’s terrible start is the only way forward

“Obviously, we’re all disappointed, frustrated with our start,” said Green. “We continue to come in, work at it, and address it.”