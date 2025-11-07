Ex- NBA Player Damon Jones Accused of Selling LeBron Injury Info to Gamblers, Pleads Not Guilty

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him in a federal gambling indictment.

Jones allegedly provided inside information to gamblers on a player's availability. Jones also reportedly profited from rigged poker games. Jones' lawyer Kenneth Montgomery, told a judge that they “may be engaging in plea negotiations,” the Associated Press reports.

In February 2023, Jones, who is a friend of LeBron James and was working with him while he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, allegedly provided information to alleged co-conspirators Eric Earnest and Marves Fairley that LeBron James had an ankle injury and wouldn’t be playing in the upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game was two days after James had passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all time leading scorer list.

James was unaware that Jones was allegedly selling private information on his health and playing status.

“Jones also shared information on another top Lakers player, the indictment said, ahead of a January 15, 2024, game after he learned from a trainer that the player was hurt and his minutes or performance would be affected. Marves Fairley, another defendant, bet $100,000 against the Lakers for this game, and the injury report simply said that the player was probable,” The Athletic reports.

That reported information proved to be ineffective as the player was listed as probable, still played in the game and played true to form leading to a Lakers victory. Fairley reportedly asked Jones to repay him the $2,500 he was paid for the information.

“A plea deal possibly would include an agreement to cooperate with the investigation, possibly by giving information and/or testimony that could be used to convict other defendants or to charge others who have not yet been accused of wrongdoing,” NBC News reports.