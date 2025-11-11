New Teams, Same Fire: Jaelan Phillips and Sauce Gardner Dominate Right Out of the Gate

Two different cities. Two different teams. One clear message – Jaelan Phillips and Sauce Gardner are ready for their next chapters.

The pair of standout defenders, both traded within the past month, made powerful first impressions with their new squads. Phillips debuted for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Gardner wore Indianapolis Colts blue for the first time in an overseas win in Berlin.

Phillips, emotional in his return from injury , played with purpose and power, racking up six tackles, multiple quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery – which underscores why Philadelphia moved aggressively to get him.

“I felt super grateful,” he said postgame. “It’s the first time in a while I’ve gotten emotional before a game.”

For a player who’s fought through physical setbacks and doubt, Phillips’ performance was a celebration of perseverance. Philips suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, a seatback that could have derailed his career. Instead, he rehabbed relentlessly and returned even stronger.

"Obviously you guys saw it. It felt like he was very disruptive," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Phillips. "Man, he loves football. He loves working. You can just see the way he was running around at practice, his motor is constantly, constantly running, just pushing to get better. It was a really big impact that he made tonight for his first game as an Eagle. I've got to look at the tape, but he did a lot of good things that you could see."

In Indianapolis, Sauce Gardner proved why he’s still one of the most feared cornerbacks in the league. Matching up against Atlanta’s Drake London he posted six tackles and a pass deflection in the Colts’ 31-28 overtime victory. Gardner’s poise and presence lifted a young Colts defense already on the rise.

“His resume speaks for itself — Pro Bowler, All-Pro. So, to get a guy in the building like that, it just elevates everybody around us,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen told reporters.

The trade that sent Gardner to the Colts shocked the league – a move that cost two first-round picks – but it’s already paying off. His arrival energizes a Colts defense that’s built around youth, speed and confidence.

"I thought he played great. Going back and watching the tape on the plane and then this morning again watching it, just the stickiness in coverage that he had," Steichen said on Monday, via Locked on Colts .

"Shoot, he almost got the pick-six there on the one third down. He was all over it, reading the quarterback and jumping the route. That's the instinct, that's the feel that he has. So, really excited to have him on our football team going forward because he's a hell of a player."