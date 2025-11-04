Jayden Daniels Suffers a Dislocated Left Elbow

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow during a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

According to ESPN, Daniesl is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and to determine his timeline for recovery. Although Daniels will most likely be sidelined indefinitely, it is not known yet if her season is over.

The gruesome injury occurred halfway through the fourth quarter of the game as Washington trailed 38-7. As Daniels scrambled, he was sacked at the Seattle 4-yard line by linebacker Drake Thomas. Daniels' left elbow was bent back on the tackle, and medical personnel rushed to give him aid.

Following the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn shares his dismay with Daniels' injury. "I'm gutted by it," said Quinn.

The coach also faced criticism for having Daniels on the field late in the fourth quarter while trailing by a significant margin against Seattle.

The Bills Take Down the Chiefs In a Thriller

In what is arguably the best rivalry in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills secured a significant 28-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Josh Allen delivered an impeccable performance, completing a franchise-record 88.5% of his passes for 273 yards, throwing one touchdown and running for two more. He came the first QB with at least six rushing touchdowns in his first eight seasons. While the offense was flowing , the Bills' defense put constant pressure on Patrick Mahomes, holding him to the lowest completion percentage (44.1%) of his career. Although the Chiefs would make things interesting at the end with Mahomes almost connecting on a hail mary to tie the game, the Bills pulled out the win, improving their regular season record against Chiefs to 5-1.

The Steelers Upset The Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a two-game losing streak and delivered a major upset by defeating the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts, 27-20The Steelers' defense finally played up to their potential forcing six turnovers for the first time since 2010. After falling behind early, T.J. Watt strip-sack and recovery in the second quarter which changed the momentum of the game and sparked a 24-point run for Pittsburgh.Also, linebackers like Alex Highsmith and rookie Payton Wilson, held Jonathan Taylor, the leading rusher in the NFL to a season low 45 yards. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played an efficient game but the defense generated 24 of Pittsburgh's 27 points off the turnovers—that ultimately sealed the much-needed victory at Acrisure Stadium, improving the Steelers' record to 5-3.

The Patriots Continue Surging

The New England Patriots won a hardfought 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons extending their winning streak to six games and moving to a surprising 7-2 record. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye put up another strong performance, throwing for two touchdowns—including a 58-yarder to wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas, who had more than100 receiving yards, giving the Patriots an early lead. Eventually, the game tightened following a Maye strip-sack late in the second quarter led to a Falcons touchdown, making it a one-score contest at halftime. Atlanta put up a valiant effort in the second half behind wide receiver Drake London's three total touchdowns. But their comeback was derailed in the fourth quarter when kicker Parker Romo missed the crucial extra point that would have tied the game, allowing New England to escape with the one-point win.

The Bears Defeat the Bengals In One of the Most Insane Games of the Season