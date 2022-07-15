BET AmplifiedJune - Doechii
BET Amplified is BET Music's stamp of approval on the next big thing in music. Each month, a new emerging artist will be highlighted through feature stories, videos and more.
BET Amplified Videos
1:26
Doechii Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Doechii reveals the last album she considered a classic, the last time she felt empowered, the last time she was afraid and the last text she sent.
07/15/2022
1:16
Doechii Plays This or That
Tampa rapper and self-proclaimed "Swamp Princess" Doechii weighs in on her preferences when it comes to shopping, entertainment, fashion and more in a game of This or That.
07/15/2022
3:08
Doechii Talks Musical Inspirations, Future Plans and More
Doechii discusses her artistic inspirations and dream collaborators, her eclectic blend of genres, how she spends her free time, career aspirations, creative process and more.
07/13/2022
1:21
Babyface Ray Plays This or That
In a round of This or That, BET Amplified artist and self-proclaimed movie buff Babyface Ray gives fans the 411 on his faves, from FaceTime calls to in-store shopping and more.
04/20/2022
1:06
Babyface Ray Plays The Last
Babyface Ray plays The Last, revealing a classic movie he watched for the first time, the reason Kanye West makes him feel empowered, a recent paternal scare and more.
04/19/2022
1:27
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Babyface Ray
Babyface Ray defines his genre as truthful "reality rap," describes his perfect day off, shares a secret his fans don't know about him and sets his 2027 goals.
04/19/2022
0:28
Tone Stith Sounds Off in This or That
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Tone Stith reveals his honest opinions on food, fashion and making music in a fast-paced game of This or That.
03/18/2022
1:17
Tone Stith Plays The Last
Tone Stith reveals what makes him feel empowered each day and shares the last song he listened to, the most recent moment he felt afraid, which musicians he last texted and more.
03/16/2022
2:48
Tone Stith Learned to Perform in Church
Tone Stith reveals how church fostered his love of music, why Michael Jackson and Prince are his top inspirations, the career accomplishments he's most proud of and more.
03/16/2022
2:35
Marzz Plays The Last and Talks Movies, Empowerment and More
BET Amplified artist Marzz reveals the most recent movie she half-watched, the reason eating makes her feel empowered and why her cats are so scary.
12/01/2021