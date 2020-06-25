Season 2020 Clip (06:53)
18 hours ago BET Awards Interview: Quay Global on Making Lil Baby's Hit Song "Woah"

BET Awards Interview: Quay Global on Making Lil Baby's Hit Song "Woah"

"Woah" producer Quay Global talks about creating the hit track, how Lil Baby has influenced the current sound of rap and how his work evolved after his success.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC