Season 2020 Clip (05:21)
5 hours ago BET Awards Exclusive: Culture Can't Be Cancelled 2005-2009

BET Awards Exclusive: Culture Can't Be Cancelled 2005-2009

Melvin Gregg and Sam Jay look at the defining events of black culture in the late 2000s, from Hurricane Katrina to the rise of social media to the election of Barack Obama.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com