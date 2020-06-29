Season 2020 Clip (05:58)
3 hours ago BET Awards: Sam Jay and Melvin Gregg Celebrate the History of BET

BET Awards: Sam Jay and Melvin Gregg Celebrate the History of BET

Comedian Sam Jay and actor Melvin Gregg explore BET's efforts in the early 2000s to support and celebrate Black culture by serving as a platform for artists and entertainers.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows