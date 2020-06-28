Season 2020 Clip (02:58)
7 hours ago BET Awards Performance: Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Little Richard

BET Awards Performance: Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Little Richard

In honor of Little Richard's influential career, Wayne Brady performs "Lucille," "Good Golly, Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti" to celebrate the late artist.

