Here's How King Cairo Allegedly Reacted to Blac Chyna and Rob's Epic Fight

Just about everyone witnessed Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian 's wild social media fights, including the model's 4-year-old son King Cairo . In fact, he's reportedly seen them go at it in person, and his dad, Tyga , is concerned about that.

"King must have witnessed Chyna and Rob yelling at each other at one point," an insider reportedly told HollywoodLife.com. "He has his action figures in his hands the other day, playing with them as he normally does, but he was yelling and screaming in different voices. Tyga asked him what the deal was and he said his action figures were arguing like mommy and Rob."

This, naturally, concerned Tyga, who was said to be "obviously struck by what King said."

The insider continued, "[Tyga] plans to talk to Chyna about this. He hopes she and Rob get it together for King and Dream's sake."

