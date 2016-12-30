Halle Berry Got Some Bittersweet News For Christmas

Her and her now ex-husband, Oliver Martinez , announced their split just two years after marriage last year. Now, over a full year later, the two finally have reportedly come to an agreement, after what was arguably one of the most confusing divorces , with the couple spending a lot of time together and even going on family vacation together.

This year has been relatively interesting and albeit confusing for Halle Berry , in regards to her personal, romantic life.

As reported, the Oscar winner and Martinez have finalized their divorce, and both will be going into 2017 ready for a fresh start.

According to TMZ, Martinez was the one who agreed to let Berry be the petitioner, after they both filed as such originally. California law states that only one person is allowed to be the petitioner, and now Berry can say that she was the one who originally went to call the shots.

Additionally, the pair will share physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo.

"Things were extremely bitter with them as the marriage went on and in the end," a source close to the couple told Us Magazine. "Finally they both tried to file against each other. It was always like that, very heated and a lot of competition and battling between them. Two extreme tempers and people that love to fight."

While the bittersweet news of their divorce being finalized arrived right around the holidays, judging from her social media, it appears as though Berry is in good spirits.

