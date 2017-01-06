Ray J Dropped a Bombshell About His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

According to the singer-turned-reality star, Kim cheated on him when they dated.

Ray J is continuing to open up about his past relationship with Kim Kardashian on his new reality show, Celebrity Big Brother , and his latest confession is about fidelity.

According to Us Magazine, during a conversation with singer and fellow CBB contestant Stacy Francis, Ray J made the accusation after Francis mentioned how "into him" Kim was back then.

"She was really into you, really in love with you," said Francis, who was friends with Brandy, Ray J's sister back then.

"Nah, but she was a player though," the Love & Hip-Hop star said.

After Francis refused to believe that was the case, Ray J added, "You don't really know what happened though. Put it like this. We were both players. We were both cheaters."

Ray J and Kim met when she was working as Brandy's stylist in the early 2000s. They dated off and on for about three years between 2003 and 2006, but became household names the following year when their sex tape, Kim K Superstar, by Vivid Entertainment was released.