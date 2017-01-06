Watch: Vivica Says Her 'Black Magic' Strippers Don’t Dance for Gay Men

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club , the actress explained that her cast of male dancers is for the ladies only.

Vivica A. Fox is on the promo trail for her new Lifetime reality show Vivica's Black Magic , bringing her new male review to the mainstream.

When co-host DJ Envy asked if they would perform for gay patrons, one of the dancers named Penetration, quickly responded, "Hell no."

"Back all that up," Vivica added. "They don't need to. They dance for women. It's called the ultimate girls night out for a reason." TMZ said the comment was "kind of homophobic." Do you agree?

See what else Viv had to say about the strippers and also see her talk about the resurgence of "'90s-like TV" in the video, below: