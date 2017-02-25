Bill Cosby Just Caught a Major Break in 2004 Rape Case

According to Deadline , the fallen comedian and television star received some good news recently as a judge has ruled that the 13 other women who have come forward accusing him of sexually assaulting them will not be allowed to take the stand.

The judge ruled that only one accuser — a former assistant to one of the actor's agents — will be given the opportunity to testify about how Cosby allegedly violated her. She claims he raped her back in 1996.

In a statement in response to the judge's decision, Gloria Allred, the legal representative for many of the women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault, said, "Although I agree with the prosecutor's previous argument that it would have been important for the jury to hear the testimony of all 13 prior bad act witnesses, I am glad that at least one such witness will be able to testify in this case."

Bill Cosby has been previously charged with three felony charges of second-degree aggravation indecent assault.

His team has no comment on the judge's decision "at this present time."