Donald Glover Is Bringing a Major Animated Project to TV

Donald Glover is helping to turn one of the most successful recent Marvel films into an animated series along with his brother, Stephen , and it has already been given a series order by FXX.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network announced that the Atlanta star is working on an animated Deadpool series.

The Glover brothers are set to be the series' showrunners, and with their current winning streak with Atlanta, fans are already setting high hopes for the new project. They will serve as executive producers on the Marvel Television and FX Productions series.

"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who'll bring the untilted Marvel's Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," Nick Grad, co-president of original programming at FX, told Complex.

Fans can expect to see the series make its debut in a 10-episode inaugural season in 2018, the same year Glover's smash hit series, Atlanta, is set to make its return to TV.

This all serves as a full-circle moment for the Atlanta family as one of the series' main stars, Zazie Beetz, is set to star in the sequel to the Deadpool film as Domino: