Kylie's New Boo Might Need to Worry About Tyga

Though Kylie Jenner has moved on to another rapper, Travis Scott , it seems as if her heart is still in the past as she still reportedly sees Tyga 's face everyday.

According to Radar Online, though they've broken up, the reality star still has photos of her with Tyga hung up all over her house.

"She still has photos of the two of them all over her house," a source told the publication. "His face is everywhere!"

Jenner's insisted that she and the "Rack City" rapper are on "a break," and though she's currently booed up with another man, it's being reported that this relationship hiatus is no different than the others they've had in the past.

"Kylie still talks about Tyga as if they are together, and it is obvious to her friends that everything she does right now is to try and make him jealous," the source continued. "She's obsessed with him... Tyga was, and always will be, the first love of her life, and she is not going to get over him that easy. It is just a matter of time before they are back together."

Meanwhile, Travis Scott seems to be unbothered by the rumors as they've been spotted together at various events in the past few weeks.

