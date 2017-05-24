Racist or Nah? Bill Cosby's Attorneys Outraged by the Jury Selection for the Trial

The jury has been selected to help determine Bill Cosby 's fate in his ongoing sexual assault case and his attorneys aren't pleased with the selection for one specific reason.

According to TMZ, the fallen comedian's lawyers are outraged that the current 11-person jury only consists of one Black person, which, in their minds, already puts their client at a disadvantage.

Cosby, along with his attorneys and prosecutors, will be back in court today to complete the jury selection in Pittsburgh. They have already learned of the unbalanced racial makeup of the jury and are accusing the prosecution of "systematic exclusion" of Black jurors. However, the judge is shooting down their claim for the moment.

If the defense presents evidence to back up the claims of racism, the judge will agree to consider their argument.

One more juror and six alternates are still to be selected in the highly publicized sexual assault trial.

