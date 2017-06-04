Guess Who Will Reportedly Be Supporting Bill Cosby In Court

Bill Cosby 's sexual-assault trial is set to begin on Monday in Philadelphia. While much of his family has already come out in support of the maligned 79-year-old comedian, a member of his TV family will reportedly be stepping up to defend Cosby in a profound way.

Phylicia Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, will reportedly be standing by her "man" in court, showing up to the trial as a measure of support for her former co-star.



“Phylicia has never wavered in her support of Bill and she’s said she’ll be available for whatever he might need, whenever he might need it,” a source close to the actress told Page Six.

While she has mostly stayed quiet throughout the controversial revelations and allegations, Rashad did defend Cosby back in 2015, as well, saying in an interview, "I think it’s orchestrated, I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy,” she said. “And, it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it’s worked.”

Public opinion has been highly critical of Cosby, with some considering the allegations to be fact, but it appears that those closest to Cosby are standing by him.

See how Cosby's biological daughters came to his defense with The Wendy Williams Show, above.