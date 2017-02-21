Premiere: Demi Grace Merges Pro-Love and Pro-Ladies in ‘Afraid (For the Girls)’

While aiming to crush in the glass ceiling for people of color and unified women, London-born Nigerian songstress Demi Grace unveils a glistening joint anthem for ladies, love and liberty with “Afraid (For the Girls).”

Postured on a delicately royal throne as the visual spins in and out through several mirrored effects, Grace sings of a world where the game of love is approached with a brave heart. Despite the clash of her flaws with her lovers, Grace prepares to fuel love to overcome their weaknesses and differences.

With inspiration from other R&B starlets like Grace Jones, Rihanna and Janet Jackson, it’s coherent how she has learned to structure her own individualized messages and ideas of conceptual themes into her sound and creative vision. She’s also shared a stage with Beyoncé in 2016 at MTV’s Music Video Awards and bumped musical elbows with names such as Taio Cruz and Akon. By way of enigmatic masked dancers and intimate scenery of Grace sharing affectionate quality time with her lover, the emerging and currently independent songstress effortlessly brings her message for lovers worldwide to life as she intertwines a unique visual perception.

Of the project, which is suffixed by a preview to her upcoming single, “For the Girls,” she shared the intuitive ideas behind this vision.

“It was important for me to put out this record to get people to face their fears in love. More importantly, it was an opportunity for me to display Black love in a beautiful light."

Crashing into the delicacy of “Afraid,” Grace skillfully showcases her choreography talents and her capability to switch up style and sound in a way that’s most pleasing to the ear.

Check out the debut of her “Afraid (For the Girls)” visual below.