Remy Ma Trashes Nicki Minaj in New Diss Track 'shETHER'

Following Nicki Minaj 's layered subliminal disses on her latest feature on Gucci Mane 's new release "Make Love," Remy Ma has responded with a hasty turn-around with her own diss record, "shETHER," and she's making it known that she's not afraid to name names.

The unapologetically savage track, which stands as a play on Nas' iconic "Ether" diss aimed at Jay Z, sees the Love & Hip Hop star go rogue on her hip hop peer.

The record starts off with an audio clip of Minaj yelling "Free Remy," and from there, the femcee goes for the jugular, kicking off the track, spitting, "F**k, Nicki Minaj. Are you dumb?"

From there, it's seven minutes of direct uninterrupted shots at the Queen Barb. She hits on everything from allegations on Minaj's surgically enhanced butt, her failed relationship with Meek Mill, her rumored lyrical reliance on her ex Safaree, ghostwriter claims, allegations of sleeping around in the industry, and her support of her brother, who was recently involved in a child sexual assault scandal.

Remy posted the link to the scathing track on her personal Twitter page with the cover art showcasing a butchered version of the doll from Minaj's Pink Friday album cover art.