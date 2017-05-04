Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.' Wastes No Time Going Platinum

As confirmed by Interscope Records , Kendrick Lamar 's latest studio album, DAMN. , has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA. And not only that, but the Compton rapper achieved the incredible milestone in an awe-inspiring amount of time.

The internet just collectively said , "Damn! That was quick!"

Considering Kung Fu Kenny dropped his critically acclaimed fourth project less than a month ago and it is still selling like hot cakes, it won't come as a surprise if he earns another certification plaque in the near future.

In the meantime, though, K. Dot and his fans have many reasons to celebrate, including the fact that the rapper's first-ever No. 1 single "HUMBLE." is still sitting pretty at the top of the charts. Every single off of the project also charted in the top 100, further proving Lamar isn't playing around these days.

As reported, the album sold 603,000 units in its first week, making for the highest first-week sales of any album released in 2017 so far this year.

In case you missed it the first time around, playing the 14-track collection backward also inspires a whole other realm of thinking, so sit back and enjoy while Lamar makes room on his studio wall for his new shiny platinum plaque.

Many hat tips to you, Kenny!