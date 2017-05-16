Solange Winning Her Webby Award Is #AcceptanceSpeechGoals

So when she was brought onstage to accept her Webby Award for Artist of the Year on Monday (May 16), the A Seat at the Table artist kept it short, sweet, simple and swaggy.

Gifted singer-soulstress Solange has never been one for too many words, as she’s allowed her incredible songwriting, vocal and creative talents to do all the talking for her.

Presented annually in honor of those exhibiting Internet excellence, Solange accepted the accolade for her “remarkable use of the Internet as a force for promoting community and diversity.” Webby pointed out that the “Cranes in the Sky” songstress and her Saint Heron website have exemplified supreme merit in opening digital spaces for creativity, diversity and expression to thrive.

Rightfully approaching the stage for her acceptance speech, which was limited to five words for all honorees of the evening, Solo took it back to the '90s and over to Cali.

“My five words are: I got five on it!” she sung to the cheering crowd before throwing up a classic West Coast pose and making her way off stage.

Perhaps we can hope to hear a little more of an acceptance speech at the 2017 BET Awards. Nominated in top categories, Solo is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year beside her big sis Beyoncé.

We got three on it!

See her classic acceptance speech for the Webby Award in the video below.