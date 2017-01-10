Update: Did Derrick Rose Skip the Knicks Game Because He Misses His Son?

Update: After going AWOL, skipping the New York Knicks' game last night and sparking concern from his teammates and fans, Derrick Rose showed up at the squad's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by ESPN.

Just saw Derrick Rose at the Knicks facility with Knicks GM Steve Mills. Seemed like he was in good spirits. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017 For what it's worth, Derrick Rose was in Knicks gear at the practice facility. Seemed like he was going to take the court. https://t.co/pOxUuOwvZq — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

While his appearance ends errant speculation about the star point guard and former NBA MVP being missing, it doesn't explain his absence from the Knicks game Monday night. That being said, the New York Post is reporting that a possible reason for Rose going AWOL is because he missed his toddler son, PJ, and thus was in his hometown of Chicago last night instead of Madison Square Garden for the game.

Just note on source saying "outside issues". Rose referenced couple times missing son in Chicago. Seemed sad on Christmas being without him. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 10, 2017

But even that seems to be speculation at this point, according to the New York Daily News.

The media spin is starting: "Derrick Rose misses his son." I would damn hope so. But what does that have to do with missing work/not calling — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017 It would be a bigger story if he didn't miss his son. Still no excuse for blowing off work and not bothering to call your boss. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

_____________________________________________________________ Previously: The last thing a struggling team needs is to have one of their star players not show up.

Yet that's the exact predicament the New York Knicks were in last night when Derrick Rose went AWOL and was nowhere to be found for the team's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It didn't help their cause that Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn were both ejected, leaving the Knicks victim to a 110-96 defeat — their eighth loss in their past nine games. But after the game and overnight, there was growing concern for Rose, his whereabouts and safety. On Tuesday morning, however, ESPN reported that the star point guard and former league MVP had to tend to a family situation in his hometown of Chicago — but only informed Knicks officials after the fact. Until that information was revealed, Rose apparently didn't call the Knicks to let them know that he'd miss Monday night's game, leaving his teammates in the dark last night, too.

At least one team official who tried to reach Derrick Rose before the game on Monday was unable to do so, league sources told ESPN. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017 Brandon Jennings says 'we still don't know anything' about Derrick Rose and that he hopes that he's OK. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017 Courtney Lee on Derrick Rose: "As a teammate, I'm just praying that everything is alright with him." Lee said Rose was at shootaround. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek only said last night that the situation will "become clear later on."

Hornacek wouldn't comment on whether or not NYK had reached Rose: "We're not going to go into it. Everything will become clear later on." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Knicks center Joakim Noah, Rose's closest friend on the team, did confirm that Derrick was "OK" after the game, but didn't delve into the details swirling around his absence.

#JoakimNoah says he has spoken to #DerrickRose! Rose was a no call no show at tonight's game! A video posted by That Egyptian Girl 🇪🇬️️🐪 (@radiomaha) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

As questions lingered overnight, ESPN reported Tuesday morning that Rose went AWOL without permission from the team but later informed them of the family situation that he had to tend to in Chicago. This has been a trying season for the 28-year-old, who will be a free agent this summer. Last October, he was cleared of rape charges. Late last week, the veteran guard's minutes were limited on the court — something which sparked speculation over his absence Monday night before his alleged family situation was revealed. Still, he has managed to average 17.3 points per game this season. Rose will likely have to address the media about his absence later today or definitely before the Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.

