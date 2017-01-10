Update: Did Derrick Rose Skip the Knicks Game Because He Misses His Son?

Update: After going AWOL, skipping the New York Knicks' game last night and sparking concern from his teammates and fans, Derrick Rose showed up at the squad's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by ESPN.
While his appearance ends errant speculation about the star point guard and former NBA MVP being missing, it doesn't explain his absence from the Knicks game Monday night.
That being said, the New York Post is reporting that a possible reason for Rose going AWOL is because he missed his toddler son, PJ, and thus was in his hometown of Chicago last night instead of Madison Square Garden for the game.
But even that seems to be speculation at this point, according to the New York Daily News.
Previously: The last thing a struggling team needs is to have one of their star players not show up.
Yet that's the exact predicament the New York Knicks were in last night when Derrick Rose went AWOL and was nowhere to be found for the team's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It didn't help their cause that Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn were both ejected, leaving the Knicks victim to a 110-96 defeat — their eighth loss in their past nine games.
But after the game and overnight, there was growing concern for Rose, his whereabouts and safety.
On Tuesday morning, however, ESPN reported that the star point guard and former league MVP had to tend to a family situation in his hometown of Chicago — but only informed Knicks officials after the fact.
Until that information was revealed, Rose apparently didn't call the Knicks to let them know that he'd miss Monday night's game, leaving his teammates in the dark last night, too.
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek only said last night that the situation will "become clear later on."
Knicks center Joakim Noah, Rose's closest friend on the team, did confirm that Derrick was "OK" after the game, but didn't delve into the details swirling around his absence.
As questions lingered overnight, ESPN reported Tuesday morning that Rose went AWOL without permission from the team but later informed them of the family situation that he had to tend to in Chicago.
This has been a trying season for the 28-year-old, who will be a free agent this summer.
Last October, he was cleared of rape charges.
Late last week, the veteran guard's minutes were limited on the court — something which sparked speculation over his absence Monday night before his alleged family situation was revealed. Still, he has managed to average 17.3 points per game this season.
Rose will likely have to address the media about his absence later today or definitely before the Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.
(Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
