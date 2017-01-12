Watch: Serena Williams Shows Off All Her Curves Dancing Like Nobody's Watching in This Underwear Commercial

The theme of the ad is "Do It for Yourself," but the sight of Serena Williams dancing like nobody's watching in this underwear commercial is for everyone.

Days before the start of the Australian Open on Monday, the tennis queen is seen showing off her #BodyGoals with all those curves, dancing without a care in the world in this Berlei underwear ad. If this doesn't put a smile on your face today, nothing will.

Her bootylicious pose at the 26-second mark has us speechless. As disciplined as Serena must be to train for and dominate in tennis to the tune of 22 Grand Slam titles, she explained on her Instagram account that it's important to remember how to have fun.

While people have dragged Serena's dancing before, the early feedback on this commercial is that her fans are mostly here for the tennis champ's best Flashdance routine in this ad.

That being said, there were still those who threw shade.

Still, at 35 and recently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion, Serena is in the prime of her life ... not to mention, at her peak happiness. She could add to that joy by winning the Australian Open and collecting her 23rd Grand Slam championship, which would surpass Steffi Graf's 22 and pull within one of Margaret Court's 24 for the most major titles in women's singles tennis history.

Written by BET-Staff