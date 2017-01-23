#YESTOBLACK

Look: Derrick Rose and His Baby Mama Are Co-Parenting Goals Rocking These Matching Sweaters With Adorable Son PJ

Mieka Reese and the cute kid watched the Knicks' point guard do his thing Sunday in NYC.

Published 3 days ago

This season is turning out to be a wash for the New York Knicks. The struggling squad lost another heart-breaker Sunday, when Carmelo Anthony's game-winning 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer. The 107-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns marked the Knicks' 13th loss in their past 16 games, leaving them with a 19-26 record. Oof!

But Knicks point guard Derrick Rose did enjoy one moment of happiness at Madison Square Garden yesterday, despite the stinging loss. That's because the former NBA MVP and his baby mama, Mieka Reese, set cute co-parenting goals, rocking matching sweaters with their adorable son, PJ.

Mieka documented the cuteness overload on PJ's official Instagram account.

Happy Sunday🐻💥

A photo posted by Derrick Rose Jr. (PJ Rose) (@impjrose) on

Too cute!

She also snapped these pics of the cuddly 4-year-old hooping on the court before the game and the father and son sharing an embrace on National Hug Day.

Had so much fun at Dad's game!! 🐻🏀 Photo by @dsaffran

A photo posted by Derrick Rose Jr. (PJ Rose) (@impjrose) on

Getting a big hug from daddy. Give your loved ones a hug today. It's #nationalhugday

A photo posted by Derrick Rose Jr. (PJ Rose) (@impjrose) on

The courtside seats that mommy and son shared were pretty sweet, too.

👩🏽🐻👦🏽🐻

A photo posted by Derrick Rose Jr. (PJ Rose) (@impjrose) on

And like father, like son.

Gucci Goals 🐻✨

A photo posted by Derrick Rose Jr. (PJ Rose) (@impjrose) on

Bigger than basketball ... but a win probably would have made PJ's day that much better. Well, daddy could get 'em next time, kid.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

