Look: Derrick Rose and His Baby Mama Are Co-Parenting Goals Rocking These Matching Sweaters With Adorable Son PJ

This season is turning out to be a wash for the New York Knicks . The struggling squad lost another heart-breaker Sunday, when Carmelo Anthony's game-winning 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer. The 107-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns marked the Knicks' 13th loss in their past 16 games, leaving them with a 19-26 record. Oof!

But Knicks point guard Derrick Rose did enjoy one moment of happiness at Madison Square Garden yesterday, despite the stinging loss. That's because the former NBA MVP and his baby mama, Mieka Reese, set cute co-parenting goals, rocking matching sweaters with their adorable son, PJ.

Mieka documented the cuteness overload on PJ's official Instagram account.