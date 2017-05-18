Paul George Missed Out on His Chance for a $210 Million Deal After Not Making an All-NBA Team

Paul George has got to be feeling the pain right about now.

The Indiana Pacers' All-Star forward didn't make the cut for any of the three All-NBA teams, which were released today, and thus failed to qualify for a Pacers' five-year contract extension worth roughly $210 million, which would have been the richest in league history. Damn, homie! We hate that it had to be you.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that media members could help PG-13 earn an additional $75 million by voting him on an All-NBA team. The league's Designated Player Exception rules that if a player who is approaching free agency on his second contract makes an All-NBA squad or is named MVP or Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the team that drafted him during his rookie deal, he qualifies to sign a max extension above average for the service time accrued.

That description fit George, but not making any of the three All-NBA teams today dashed any hopes of the 27-year-old banking in on the extra cash. The $210 million extension that the Pacers would have been able to offer him to is about $75 million more than any other team could guarantee him if he signed on as a free agent next summer.

Despite averaging 23.7 points per game this past season, George had stiff competition at his position with players such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green all being named to the All-NBA teams over him.

Perhaps today's news isn't all bad for George, considering he recently toyed around with the idea of joining the Los Angeles Lakers next season, even adding that he's supposed to work out with former Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, soon.