Charlamagne Tha God Gave the FS1 Reporter Who Played Victim With LaVar Ball 'Donkey of the Day'

Charlamagne Tha God was one of the many people irate over FS1 reporter Kristine Leahy criticizing LaVar Ball's parenting skills and inferring that his son, Lonzo Ball , is afraid of him, only to play the white victim role moments later when Mr. Ball clapped back at her during The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Wednesday.

After tweeting in defense of Ball, Charlamagne took it a step further by making Leahy the Donkey of the Day yesterday on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM.

"If you were paying attention, you kept hearing LaVar Ball say, 'Kristine, I don't want to talk to you because you scare me,'" Charlamagne said. "The reason he kept saying that is because he understands big, scary Black man going at little, white woman in America never ends well. Top three scariest things a Black man can hear is, 'Are you threatening me?' from a white woman. Especially when you're not even threatening her. Kristine Leahy was purposely twisting LaVar Ball's words to demonize him."

He added, "That was a classic, age-old example of a white woman demonizing a Black man and it's that type of demonizing that led to Emmett Till getting killed."

Listen to the full Donkey of the Day segment below.