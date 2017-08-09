Mayweather Says He Didn't Like When Conor McGregor 'Called Us Monkeys' and Fight Will Be for Blacks Around the World

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has already weighed in on Conor McGregor's racist comments, which included the UFC superstar telling the boxing legend to "dance for me, boy" twice and referring to Black people as "monkeys."

Well, just over two weeks from their August 26 mega bout, Mayweather expounded about how he feels about McGregor's racial remarks.

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Mayweather was relatively unbothered about McGregor's comments with the exception being the MMA sensation calling Black people "monkeys."

"I just didn't like when he called us monkeys," Mayweather told Smith in a sit-down interview, which aired on ESPN's First Take this morning. "I think that was totally disrespect. Yeah, he called us monkeys. I didn't like it."

When asked what went through his mind upon hearing the racist remark, Mayweather added: "I just thought about all our different leaders — Martin Luther King, Malcolm X — that went on the front line for me and my family and all my loved ones, and like I said before, this stuff still goes on."

The undefeated boxing legend sternly added that him fighting McGregor "is for a cause," dedicating his performance on August 26 to "American people and all the Blacks around the world."

Take a look at Mayweather address McGregor's racist comments in full below.