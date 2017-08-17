Kevin Durant Joins LeBron In Slamming Trump, Saying, 'We Don't F*** With Him'

Well, Kevin Durant and King James might be rivals on the court — most recently in the NBA Finals two months ago — but the two see eye-to-eye when it comes to their disdain for Trump. That's where KD is riding with LeBron and other ballers who have ripped Trump all the way.

TMZ Sports caught up with the 2017 Finals MVP during the "Kevin Durant Day" parade today in Prince George's County, Maryland, which is about 30 minutes from the White House, and KD didn't hesitate taking shots at 45.

When asked about all the ballers who blasted Trump, including LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen and Steve Nash, KD was all for the dragging of the Donald.

"Hell yeah, hell yeah. That's how it's supposed to be," Durant said, as reported by TMZ. "We don't f*** with him."

No chill whatsoever.