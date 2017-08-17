Kevin Durant Joins LeBron In Slamming Trump, Saying, 'We Don't F*** With Him'

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Over the past few days, LeBron James blasted President Trump twice, first reacting to the disturbing events in Charlottesville, Virginia, by asking, "Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again, huh?" And second, by offering, "Hate has always existed in America," and "Yes, we know that, but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again!"
Well, Kevin Durant and King James might be rivals on the court — most recently in the NBA Finals two months ago — but the two see eye-to-eye when it comes to their disdain for Trump. That's where KD is riding with LeBron and other ballers who have ripped Trump all the way.
TMZ Sports caught up with the 2017 Finals MVP during the "Kevin Durant Day" parade today in Prince George's County, Maryland, which is about 30 minutes from the White House, and KD didn't hesitate taking shots at 45.
When asked about all the ballers who blasted Trump, including LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen and Steve Nash, KD was all for the dragging of the Donald.
"Hell yeah, hell yeah. That's how it's supposed to be," Durant said, as reported by TMZ. "We don't f*** with him."
No chill whatsoever.
As the time goes on, it will be interesting to see which other NBA players, or athletes, period, use their platform to publicly criticize Trump.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from left: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS