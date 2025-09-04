Lil Jon Takes Home a Medal in His First Bodybuilding Competition

Lil Jon’s hard work in the gym is paying off.

According to PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning rapper/producer made his fitness competition debut in the annual Muscle Beach championship at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Competing in the Men’s Physique Master’s Over 45 category, he came in third place.

Taking to Instagram, he celebrated his successful debut.

“3RD PLACE! ALHAMDULLIAH. THANKS TO ALL THAT SUPPORTED ME ON THIS JOURNEY!! MY TRAINER @mrjaygalvin and MY QUEEN,” his post read.

Speaking with reporters during the competition, Lil John shared his fitness journey and how hard he worked to perform at his first bodybuilding event.

“It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically,” Lil Jon told reporters during the competition. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

For the past several years, the Atlanta native has been dedicating his time to cultivating wellness practices. In February 2024, he released a 10-track guided meditation album, focusing on "fitness and wellness."

Back in August, Lil Jon shared a video from one of his workouts where he explained he obtained his sculpted physique.