Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Agree to Exhibition Fight

In an announcement that stunned the sports world, boxing icons Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have come to terms to face each other in an exhibition match next spring.

According to ESPN , the event will be put on by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, but a location and a date has not been released.

Tyson, who must have recently fought Jake Paul in an exhibition, is looking forward to getting back in the ring.

"When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, 'No way this happens,' but Floyd said yes," Tyson added. "This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this,” Tyson continued. “It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"

In a news release, Mayweather shared his excitement about what will be one of the biggest spectacles of 2026.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

Richard and Craig Miele, co-founders of CSI Sports/Fight Sports, pledged to make the fight one of the must-see boxing events of the year.

"Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are two of the most compelling names and personalities, with lasting legacies, in all of sports. They are 21st-century icons," the statement said."Tyson vs. Mayweather will break every broadcast, streaming and economic record set by Mike Tyson in 2024. We are planning a robust promotional campaign complete with weekly premium storytelling and worldwide marketing reach. The event itself will be in a world-class venue and be presented to a global audience with new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved, for years to come."

Taking to social media, Mayweather has some words to those who are against the fight.

“S–t, I’m pretty sure I’d be pretty upset too if I was somebody else,” he said, sitting on a private jet in front of massive stacks of hundred dollar bills. “I’d be mad at Mayweather too. How the f–k for 29 years, 30 years, you keep getting money like this? I’d be mad too and s–t. I’d be hating on Mayweather too. Continue to hate. People only talk about winners, I’m a winner, so. Continue to talk.”