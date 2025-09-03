MVP Showdown: Why the Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson Rivalry is Must-Watch TV

The race for this year’s MVP award has become one of the most compelling storylines in the “W.” Star players Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces have firmly established themselves as the frontrunners for the league’s biggest individual honor. While Wilson is a dominant force on both ends of the court, Collier's offensive prowess has been unmatched. The Minnesota star leads the WNBA in scoring and has been the cornerstone of the league-best Lynx team, making her a formidable contender. Let’s look closer at Collier and Wilson as they battle it out for the 2025 MVP Award.

Individual Stats

Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on efficient shooting splits of 53.4% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line. This marks a significant jump from her career averages of 18.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 3.0 APG across seven WNBA seasons. Her impressive 2025 season includes a historic stretch of 50/40/90 efficiency and leading theHer strong performance has helped the Minnesota Lynx to a league-best record of 32-8. She was named an All-Star for the 55th time and was the All-Star MVP.

Wilson's 2025 r egular season stats include 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game, with shooting percentages of 49.4% from the field and 84.9% from the free-throw line. She also leads the league in Player Efficiency Rating (32.3). Other milestones include becoming the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound game in a win over the Connecticut Sun, and becoming the fastest and youngest player in WNBA history to reach 5,500 career points.

Team Success

Boasting a record of 32-8, which is the best in the league, the Minnesota Lynx are having an outstanding 2025 WNBA season. Even when Collier missed seven games due to a right ankle sprain , the Lynx went 5-2 and didn’t miss a beat. Already, they clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and have secured home-court advantage throughout the postseason for the first time since 2017. Their dominance is reflected in their league-leading offensive and defensive ratings and a plus-13.4 net rating.

The Las Vegas Aces stumbled out of the gate this season. After losing several key players in the offseason, including Kelsey Plum, they were a .500 team for the first half of the season. Wilson missed time with two separate injuries (a concussion and a wrist injury). But the team has experienced a dramatic turnaround and are on a 12-game winning streak and have secured a playoff berth as the second team to clinch a spot.

Final Verdict

While Wilson, a three-time MVP, has had a phenomenal season, we predict that Collier will take home the MVP trophy. From the first tip-off, Collier has been arguably the best player in the league and is undoubtedly the leader on the best team in the “W”. If it wasn’t for her injury, many believed the show would have run away with the award.